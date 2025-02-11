Singapore climbs 2 places to be ranked 3rd least corrupt country, top in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE: Singapore was ranked the world's third least corrupt country in 2024, climbing two spots from the previous year, according to anti-corruption body Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

This marks the first time since 2010 that Singapore has topped the Asia-Pacific region in the index, overtaking New Zealand, which came in fourth globally.

Singapore also remains the only Asian country to have been placed in the top 10 since the index was first published in 1995.

The country last held third place in 2018 and 2020, ranked fourth in 2019 and 2021, and placed fifth in 2022 and 2023.