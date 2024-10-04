Prosecution not filing charges against businessman Lum Kok Seng over Iswaran case

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said on Friday (Oct 4) that the prosecution will not file any charges against construction boss Lum Kok Seng, one of two businessmen linked to the case involving former transport minister S Iswaran.

Mr Lum is the managing director of Singapore-listed Lum Chang Holdings, which has subsidiaries in construction, property development and investments.

He was named in Iswaran's charges, along with billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng who was charged on Friday with abetting a public servant to obtain valuable things and obstruction of justice.

Iswaran was sentenced on Thursday to one year in jail for obtaining gifts worth about S$403,300 (US$313,200) over seven years from the two businessmen, as well as for obstructing justice.

The AGC had previously said it would "take a decision in respect of the investigations against Mr Lum" after the completion of Iswaran's case.

"In arriving at the decision, the prosecution considered all the relevant facts and circumstances of the case, including the role that Lum played in each of the transactions," an AGC spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries on Friday.