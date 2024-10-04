As it happened: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng charged with two offences linked to Iswaran's case
Ong Beng Seng is accused of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts and obstruction of justice.
SINGAPORE: Property tycoon, hotelier and Singapore GP head Ong Beng Seng was charged on Friday (Oct 4) over his involvement in the case of former transport minister S Iswaran.
Mr Ong, 78, faces one count of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts and another charge of obstructing justice.
Iswaran, who was sentenced to one year in jail on Thursday, pleaded guilty to obtaining items such as Formula 1 tickets and a trip to Doha from Mr Ong.
Catch up on what happened: