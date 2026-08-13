Couple arrested after drugs found at home with young children

SINGAPORE: A couple was arrested on Tuesday (Aug 11) after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in a flat in Marsiling where their two young sons were present.

The 25-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both Singaporeans, were arrested after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Marsiling Lane in the early hours of Tuesday.

A small amount of drugs, including cannabis, Ice, ecstasy, as well as drug paraphernalia, were seized from various parts of the unit, including the master bedroom where the children were present, CNB said in a media release on Thursday.

The boys were aged three years and seven months.

“Appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the children was taken care of, and the children have been placed in the care of their next-of-kin,” said CNB.