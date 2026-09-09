Man granted protection order against wife who sent AI-generated obscene images of him and his sister

SINGAPORE: A family court has granted a man a personal protection order (PPO) against his wife, who had abused him emotionally or psychologically with text messages about him having sex with his sister.

The court found that the fake images and videos of the husband and his sister engaging in sexual acts, generated by artificial intelligence, amounted to family violence.

The man had sought the PPO alleging that his wife had inflicted emotional or psychological abuse on him by accusing him of having sex with his sister.

The wife had an acrimonious relationship with her husband's sister, according to a judgment published on Wednesday (Sep 9).

The man said what sparked the saga was that he had agreed to contribute S$100,000 (US$79,120) towards his father's medical bills.

He also informed his wife that he had transferred about S$65,000 to his sister.

Magistrate Soh Kian Peng said the wife's angry response was to send messages that were "hideously offensive and vile", and that the man was evidently "tormented and distressed" at trial.

He found that the man had proven both requirements for protective orders in the familial context – establishing that the wife had committed family violence on him, and that an order was needed for his protection or personal safety.

90 PAGES OF SCREENSHOTS

Mr Soh said there were 90 pages of screenshots from the husband showing not only the texts sent to the husband by the wife, but also explicit fake images and videos of the husband and his sister.

The wife did not dispute sending these messages to her husband. She said she had used a free application to produce the obscene images and videos.

Mr Soh said it was "abundantly clear" that the messages and shots sent had inflicted emotional or psychological abuse on the man.

He gave what he described as "but a small excerpt" of the text messages, with the woman describing her sister-in-law in sexual terms.

The husband had lost weight "precipitously", noted the magistrate.

He found that there was a high risk of the wife continuing to inflict family violence on her husband by sending such messages, noting that she had stopped when her husband made the court application.

The magistrate added that the conflict between the couple concerning the sister-in-law remains unresolved.

He said it was hardly possible and there cannot be any expectation that the husband cut off all contact with his sister to avoid conflict with his wife.

He said that while the wife may have had her own grievances and frustration with her husband, she did not have a healthy way of expressing these emotions.

On top of granting the PPO to the man, the magistrate also ordered the couple to go for counselling.

Noting that the wife had to be admitted to the Institute of Mental Health twice, he also called for a preliminary assessment report with a view of ordering the woman to undergo mandatory treatment for a possible psychiatric condition.