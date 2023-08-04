Man caught on video hurling profanities at Shashlik Restaurant staff to contest charges

SINGAPORE: A man who was caught in a viral video allegedly spewing profanities at a staff member of Shashlik Restaurant wants to contest all four of his charges and represent himself during the trial, a court heard on Thursday (Aug 3).

Greg Austin Lynn was filmed confronting a male staff member of the Russian-Hainanese restaurant located on Orchard Road, yelling expletives and threatening to sexually assault his family "from here to China". The video went viral in June this year.

At the State Courts on Thursday, Lynn, a 54-year-old American, was charged with two counts of intentionally harassing his victim, Mr Tan Tong Kein.

He was also charged with one count of using criminal force for allegedly pushing Mr Tan on the chest, and another count of refusing to sign a police statement.

The court heard that the prosecution had initially offered a plea deal to Lynn, but he refused the offer and opted to claim a trial to contest the four charges.

When asked by District Judge Lorraine Ho if he wanted to engage a legal counsel, Lynn said that he would be representing himself.

He added: "I've been coming to Singapore since 1996 and been here most of the time between 1996 and 1999 so I am familiar with Singapore law."

Lynn also told the court that the matter has "dragged on" for more than a month and claimed that the police had dragged it out "intentionally" to inflict harm on him.

He is set to return to court on Aug 11.

If found guilty of intentionally causing harassment, Lynn could be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed up to six months.

Anyone found guilty on using criminal force on another person can be jailed up to three months or fined S$1,000, or both.

Anyone found guilty of refusing to sign any statement as required by a public servant can be jailed up to three months or fined up to S$2,500, or both.