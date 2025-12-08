Consumer watchdog raps Courts and Prism+ for misleading shoppers with unfair practices

SINGAPORE: Courts and Prism+ have been taken to task by Singapore's consumer watchdog for using certain website features to mislead shoppers into making purchases.

"Courts automatically added unsolicited items into consumers’ shopping carts, while Prism+ used fake countdown timers and misleading stock indicators to pressure consumers into purchases,” the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said in a media release on Monday (Dec 8).

The two retailers of consumer electronics and home appliances have given an undertaking to CCS not to engage in any unfair trade practices, said the agency.

COURTS

Following a consumer complaint, CCS investigations found that during certain promotion periods, Courts would automatically add items to shoppers' online carts without seeking consent.

For instance, an Acer vacuum cleaner was added to a consumer’s cart after that consumer selected an Apple iPad for purchase, said CCS.

This practice puts consumers at risk of unknowingly paying for the unsolicited items if they fail to notice and remove such items before checkout.