Ground operations ‘much strained’ as surge in COVID-19 cases causes delays: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Sep 23) that ground operations are “much strained”, with growing case numbers and home recovery the default mode of care management for COVID-19 patients.

Some patients on home recovery said they have not received instructions from authorities about tests or what they should do after they tested positive.

“The surge in cases has caused delays and we seek your patience and understanding. We are streamlining our operations and will get to you as soon as possible,” said MOH in response to media queries.

On Wednesday, Singapore reported a record 1,453 new local COVID-19 cases.

Home recovery patients now account for up to 40 per cent of cases every day, said MOH.

Since Sep 15, fully vaccinated patients aged 12 to 50 can recover at home if they meet the criteria. This was expanded on Sep 18 to COVID-19 patients aged up to 69.

Such patients must have no severe co-morbidities or illnesses. They must be able to self-isolate in a room, “preferably” with an attached bathroom, said MOH.

There must also be no household members who are more than 80 years old or are in one of the vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women or those with weakened immune response, added MOH.

Those on home recovery will receive an SMS providing more information about what they should do during the 10-day period.

“Try not to call quarantine hotline, MOH hotline, QSM hotline etc – this will just further jam up the system,” said MOH on Thursday.

“We are setting up the home recovery buddy system and beefing up our resources, and the home recovery buddy will get back to you.”

COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals and community care facilities if they are 80 and above, or if they are 70 and above and unvaccinated. Those who have underlying illnesses are also admitted to hospitals or community care facilities.