Updated COVID-19 vaccines to be rolled out at more than 600 GP clinics, 10 polyclinics from Oct 27
The new vaccines target the latest LP.8.1 variant of the virus.
SINGAPORE: Updated versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out across Singapore from Oct 27.
The updated vaccines will be available at more than 600 general practitioner (GP) clinics under the national vaccination programme, and 10 polyclinics, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a press release on Friday (Oct 24).
They will also be offered by mobile vaccination teams deployed across Singapore.
The new vaccines target the latest LP.8.1 variant of the virus, which the World Health Organization designated in January as a variant under monitoring.
“The updated vaccines, approved by the Health Sciences Authority, provide better protection against current and emerging strains of COVID-19 compared to previous versions,” CDA said.
“Their safety profiles are comparable to that of previous versions.”
Under Singapore's National Vaccination Programme, COVID-19 vaccination is free for all eligible individuals.
People at increased risk of severe COVID-19 are advised to receive the vaccine, said CDA. These groups are: Individuals aged 60 and above, medically vulnerable people aged six months and above, as well as residents of aged care facilities.
Healthcare workers and people living or working with medically vulnerable people should also consider receiving the vaccine.
"Other individuals aged six months and above who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can continue to do so," CDA said.
Unvaccinated individuals who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in 2025 or 2026 should receive two doses eight weeks apart if they are aged between six months and four years. If aged five years and above, one vaccine dose should be taken.
Vaccinated individuals aged six months and above who are receiving an additional dose of the vaccine in 2025 or 2026 should receive it around one year, and at least five months, from the last vaccine dose.
“COVID-19 waves will continue to occur from time to time and can cause severe disease among those who are older or medically vulnerable,” CDA said.
“To increase their protection against severe disease, we encourage everyone to remain updated with their vaccination based on the prevailing recommendations, much like vaccination against influenza.”