Updated COVID-19 vaccines to be rolled out at more than 600 GP clinics, 10 polyclinics from Oct 27

SINGAPORE: Updated versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out across Singapore from Oct 27.

The updated vaccines will be available at more than 600 general practitioner (GP) clinics under the national vaccination programme, and 10 polyclinics, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a press release on Friday (Oct 24).

They will also be offered by mobile vaccination teams deployed across Singapore.

The new vaccines target the latest LP.8.1 variant of the virus, which the World Health Organization designated in January as a variant under monitoring.

“The updated vaccines, approved by the Health Sciences Authority, provide better protection against current and emerging strains of COVID-19 compared to previous versions,” CDA said.

“Their safety profiles are comparable to that of previous versions.”