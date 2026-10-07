COVID-19 vaccination to become part of Singapore’s national immunisation schedules from Oct 12

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 vaccination will become part of Singapore’s routine national immunisation schedules from Oct 12.

It will be recommended for people aged 60 and above, residents of aged care facilities, as well as medically vulnerable people aged six months and above, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Wednesday (Oct 7).

This means that for children, COVID-19 vaccination will be recommended under the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS) for those with certain medical conditions that put them at greater risk.

For adults, COVID-19 vaccination will be incorporated into the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS).

COVID-19 vaccination has been offered under the National Vaccination Programme since 2020 to facilitate uptake during the pandemic.

“As COVID-19 will continue to circulate and pose a risk of severe disease, particularly among older and medically vulnerable individuals, COVID-19 vaccination will be added to the NCIS and NAIS to ensure the vaccine remains accessible and affordable for the public,” MOH and CDA said.

Healthcare workers and people who live or work with medically vulnerable individuals are also encouraged to get vaccinated to help protect those around them.

Others aged six months and above who are not in the recommended groups may still choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They may consult their doctor about the benefits of vaccination for their circumstances, the authorities said.