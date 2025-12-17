Singapore must seize global media opportunities or risk falling behind: Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE: Singapore is accelerating efforts to attract major international studios and streaming giants, in hopes of developing content in multiple formats that can resonate with audiences around the world.

This strategic push is what Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How believes is essential to help the country’s creative media industry stay ahead.

In an interview with CNA on Dec 4, he warned that Singapore may lose its competitive edge on the global stage if it does not keep up.

Audiences are consuming content on more screens than ever before, from cinema halls and televisions to mobile phones and emerging digital platforms.

At the same time, new technologies such as artificial intelligence are reshaping how stories are conceived, produced and distributed.

These disruptions are both a challenge and an opportunity, said Mr Tan.

“There are new desires for interesting stories to be told. In the past, you had very mainstream media from the western part of the world or Japanese animations, but now there's huge demand for different TV formats and different stories,” he added.