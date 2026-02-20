One crew member dead after fire breaks out on Singapore-bound cruise ship

SINGAPORE: One crew member died after a fire broke out on a cruise ship en route to Singapore, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Friday (Feb 20).

Of the 388 crew members onboard, none were Singaporean. There were 224 passengers, including 185 Singaporeans. There were no reported injuries among the other crew members and passengers.

The incident occurred at around 4am aboard the Liberia-registered vessel World Legacy, and the fire was put under control by the crew shortly after, MPA said.

The vessel is in a stable condition and is currently anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage.

MPA patrol craft, the police coast guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SDFC) are attending to the vessel, said MPA.

In response to CNA's queries, World Legacy said that it is aware of the incident and is cooperating fully with the authorities.

"Passenger and crew safety is our top priority," it said, adding that it will provide further updates when available.

World Legacy, operated by World Cruises, operates on a "flexible" model which allows guests to choose the length of their stays and boards from both Singapore and Malaysia, according to the cruise website.

World Legacy had previously cancelled its maiden voyage two days before its scheduled opening on Dec 21 last year, according to earlier media reports. Passengers also complained of brown tap water, faulty lifts and weak air conditioning.