Cruise boom keeps Singapore's marine and port services busy

SINGAPORE: Behind the glitz and glamour of cruise getaways lies a world of intensive maintenance and upkeep that ensures these massive holiday vessels remain seaworthy.

With a surge in Singapore’s cruise scene, local companies offering ancillary services are being kept busy. These behind-the-scenes firms deal with ship upgrades and repairs, restocking and refuelling, waste management, implementing measures to reduce the sector’s environmental footprint, and more.

Marine interior refurbishment firm ICF Group said business has risen by nearly 30 per cent from last year, thanks to more cruise ships docking in Singapore. In the first quarter this year, the firm delivered nine cruise refurbishments within three months.

“We’re seeing more (projects) coming,” said its CEO Annie Chua, adding that the company’s order book for the first half of next year is already full with dry docking work.

The business is finding smarter and faster ways to cope with the extra workload.

“We are upscaling with training capability … leveraging on artificial digital tools (and) investing in additional hardware and software to speed up some of our processes,” Ms Chua said.

It uses 3D scanning to create detailed digital models of vessel interiors, allowing designers and engineers to plan upgrades more accurately.

Parts are also built in advance so that when ships arrive, they can be fitted quickly – cutting down the time vessels need to stay in port. More than 70 per cent of ICF Group’s products are now prefabricated in its workshop.

The company is also nurturing new talent through mentorship programmes and partnerships with local polytechnics.

GREENER SHIPS, GREATER EFFICIENCY

At shipbuilding company Seatrium, the number of projects has grown by about 20 per cent from last year.

As cruise ships become bigger and greener, the company – which employs about 24,000 workers – is evolving to provide energy-efficient solutions.