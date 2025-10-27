Singapore tour operators see up to 30% boost in business from cruise tie-ups

PERANAKAN MEETS DISNEY

At The Intan, a private Peranakan museum in Joo Chiat, the growing cruise traffic is already translating into more visitors through its doors. The museum is part of curated shore excursions offered by destination management companies that work with major cruise lines.

Its founder Alvin Yapp said that compared to conventional museums, The Intan’s home-based setting gives cruise passengers a taste of Peranakan heritage within a short timeframe.

"We have curated a unique experience where you visit a Peranakan ‘castle’ and you become a nonya princess for the day,” he said, referring to the “Peranakan fairy tale experience”, a tour developed to coincide with Disney Cruise Line’s Singapore launch next year.

Guests will be able to step into a slice of local Peranakan heritage and see artifacts such as kebayas or kasut manik (beaded shoes), said Mr Yapp.