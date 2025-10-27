Singapore tour operators see up to 30% boost in business from cruise tie-ups
From Peranakan culture to vintage sidecar tours, local businesses are cashing in on a new revenue stream - cruise passengers.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s cruise scene is riding a wave of growth not just at sea, but on land too, thanks to tie-ups with local tour operators and attractions.
Tourism players are reporting up to 30 per cent increases in business from these collaborations, as the country strengthens its position as a leading cruise hub in Asia through improvements such as infrastructure upgrades.
PERANAKAN MEETS DISNEY
At The Intan, a private Peranakan museum in Joo Chiat, the growing cruise traffic is already translating into more visitors through its doors. The museum is part of curated shore excursions offered by destination management companies that work with major cruise lines.
Its founder Alvin Yapp said that compared to conventional museums, The Intan’s home-based setting gives cruise passengers a taste of Peranakan heritage within a short timeframe.
"We have curated a unique experience where you visit a Peranakan ‘castle’ and you become a nonya princess for the day,” he said, referring to the “Peranakan fairy tale experience”, a tour developed to coincide with Disney Cruise Line’s Singapore launch next year.
Guests will be able to step into a slice of local Peranakan heritage and see artifacts such as kebayas or kasut manik (beaded shoes), said Mr Yapp.
While designed with Disney passengers in mind, the experience is also open to visitors from other cruise lines.
Concepts like this have proven popular. The Intan has seen a 15 per cent increase in business from cruise passengers this year over last year.
SIDECAR SIGHTSEEING
With some ships docking in Singapore for just half a day, visitors are eager to make every minute count. To meet this demand, local operators are designing experiences tailored to these short stopovers.
Among them is tour operator SingaporeSidecars, which packs multiple tourist hotspots - from Chinatown to Marina Bay Sands - into an up to 90-minute tour on vintage Vespa sidecars.
“The passengers get a really good geographical sense of where everything is in Singapore,” said co-founder Simon Wong.
“And perhaps where they would like to go back and visit in the little time that they have.”
The operator has seen a 30 per cent rise in demand from cruise passengers this year compared to 2024 - partly from doing more to accommodate bigger groups.
It offers vintage vehicles including Volkswagen Beetles and Kombi vans that can accommodate groups of up to 100, Mr Wong added.
“When we use the Beetles and Kombi vans in combination with the sidecars, you have this amazing spectacle, this vintage fleet moving down the streets of Singapore,” he added.
CAPTURING THE CRUISE DOLLAR
Singapore handled nearly 1.85 million cruise passengers last year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
Cruise passengers are typically those with higher spending power, and partnerships between tour operators and cruise lines are helping Singapore capture a larger slice of this market, experts said.
The next wave of growth will also depend on how quickly local operators innovate, said Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore’s Business School.
“There are other more unique combinations that can be done, for example, cruise plus meetings and conferences, cruise plus major events including Formula 1 or even concerts,” he said.
“You have to examine what some of the touch points are that can be attractive to the crew and passengers.”
They may want to experience more than tour packages can offer, such as visiting public housing neighbourhoods to understand the Singapore success story, added Prof Loh. Operators can even explore behind-the-scenes experiences, such as tours of Changi Airport or the port.
“Cruises will open a new avenue for many tour operators. So, in other words, the sea is the limit,” he added.