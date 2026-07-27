Man, 30, dies in CTE crash involving car and lorry

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was killed after an accident involving a car and a lorry on the CTE on Monday (Jul 27) morning.

The police were alerted to the accident along the CTE towards SLE at about 4.45am, and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The 37-year-old male lorry driver, his 38-year-old passenger, and a 24-year-old worker who was carrying out road works nearby, were taken to hospital conscious.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said on Monday.