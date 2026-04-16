Singapore urges firms to strengthen cybersecurity amid AI risks after Anthropic’s Mythos preview

SINGAPORE: The Cyber Security Agency (CSA) on Wednesday (Apr 15) urged companies in Singapore to strengthen cybersecurity measures, citing the potential for increased risks from frontier artificial intelligence models.

The advisory comes days after Anthropic previewed its latest frontier AI model Mythos, amid a wave of hype over its capabilities.

The UK’s AI Security Institute has found that Mythos is more capable of being used for complex cyberattacks than other AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.

Frontier AI models, which are among the most advanced systems available, may accelerate the identification of system vulnerabilities and the development of exploits from months to hours, CSA said in its advisory.

Firms are advised to take immediate mitigation measures, including patching internet-facing vulnerabilities, implementing multi-factor authentication, and reviewing user permissions to remove unnecessary access rights.

CSA noted that frontier AI models represent a "major advancement" in enhancing cybersecurity capabilities.

This is because they can analyse large, complex codebases to identify weaknesses and scale security analysis across systems faster than traditional manual reviews.

Such models could potentially cut the time taken for developers to fix identified bugs, but the same capability could also be misused by threat actors to accelerate vulnerability exploitation and the development of malicious capabilities.

"While there are no indications that such capabilities are being misused or abused at this point, this advisory outlines how organisations can plan ahead and strengthen their cybersecurity posture to guard against such risks," CSA said.

The agency added that firms should adopt longer-term strategies to mitigate risks, namely by monitoring and reducing possible attack paths as well as implementing layered security.

In its release of Mythos, Anthropic said it had already "found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser".

This has sparked global concern, with UK financial regulators and the US Treasury holding discussions on the potential risks posed by Mythos.

The Financial Times also reported that officials from the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and UK Treasury were in talks with the National Cyber Security Centre to explore potential vulnerabilities in key IT systems highlighted by the model.