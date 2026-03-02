Singapore to equip critical information infrastructure owners with proprietary threat detection systems

SINGAPORE: The government will help critical information infrastructure owners (CIIOs) defend against cyberattacks with new measures, including equipping them with proprietary threat detection systems to strengthen their abilities to detect malicious activities in their networks.

Speaking in parliament on Monday (Mar 2), Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said that these moves will help CIIOs level up and hold their own in a fight against advanced persistent threats.

"Typically, national security is the exclusive domain of governments, such as developing cutting-edge technological systems and training skilled operators to deal with various threat scenarios," he said.

"We have decided to avail some of the government’s expertise to the private sector, to level the playing field between the defenders and the attackers."

The proprietary tools complement commercial threat detection systems used by CIIOs.

Authorities have started deploying these tools in selected CII systems and will progressively deploy them across the rest, Mr Tan said.

While CIIOs may need to incur costs to integrate these tools into their systems, the government will also consider funding support if needed, he added.

The government will also selectively share classified threat intelligence to help CIIOs better spot and respond to threats that are attacking their system, he added.

“Even with these measures in place, we must be prepared that some threats will go undetected. This is why defenders must remain vigilant and constantly enhance their capabilities.”