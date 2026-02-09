Singapore telcos targets of UNC3886 cyberattack; no customer data stolen and attack contained

SINGAPORE: All four of Singapore's major telecommunication operators were the targets of a cyberattack by UNC3886 that was disclosed last year, and there is no evidence so far that any sensitive customer data was stolen, said authorities.

In one instance, the attackers were able to gain access to a few critical systems, but did not get far enough to have been able to disrupt services, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on Monday (Feb 9).

There is also no evidence so far to suggest that the attackers were able to access or steal sensitive customer data from the telcos Singtel, M1, Starhub and Simba.

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam had first made public the attack in July last year, saying only that a "highly sophisticated threat actor" was attacking critical infrastructure.

UNC3886 is described by Mandiant – a cybersecurity firm owned by Google – as a “suspected China-nexus espionage actor” that has targeted prominent strategic organisations globally.

Singapore’s response to the attack, known as Operation Cyber Guardian, began after the telcos reported suspicious activities within their networks to the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The operation involved more than 100 people across six government agencies, including the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT), the Singapore Armed Forces’ Digital and Intelligence Service, Internal Security Department and GovTech.

The whole-of-government response is the largest coordinated cyber response in Singapore to date, and it has managed to limit the attackers’ activities, said Mrs Teo at an event on Monday to thank cyber defenders.