Cyclist gets jail after running red light in fatal crash with 70-year-old pedestrian

SINGAPORE: A cyclist ran a red light and hit a 70-year-old pedestrian, who suffered a head injury and later died.

Lu Su Min Lester, a 49-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to two months' jail on Friday (Oct 31).

He pleaded guilty to causing the death of Mr Soon Say Beng by a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide.

The court heard that Lu cycled to meet his friend at a Shell petrol kiosk along Upper Thomson Road at about 5.30am on Mar 6 last year.

They then embarked on their cycling route, which included Upper Thomson Road, Mandai Road and Upper Bukit Timah Road.

At about 6.30am, Lu cycled on the third lane of a three-lane road along Upper Bukit Timah Road, with his friend behind him.

As Lu approached a T-junction, the traffic lights turned red, but he did not stop his bike.

After the lights had turned red for about five seconds, Lu cycled across the junction at a "considerable speed" and struck the victim, who was crossing the junction as the pedestrian light was green.

The impact flung the victim onto his back on the road, where he lay motionless.

Taken to hospital unconscious, he was referred to the neurosurgery department due to concerns of traumatic brain injury and had to undergo an urgent CT brain scan, said the prosecutor.

The doctors later held a conference with the victim's family, informing them of the likely grim neurological prognosis. After that, the medical team withdrew active management of the victim in view of his "best interest and likely medical futility". He was pronounced dead that same day.

The prosecutor sought two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half months' jail for Lu, saying he had made a deliberate choice to beat the red light.

Lu's lawyer, Ms Bestlyn Loo from Providence Law Asia, said her client was at no risk of reoffending as he has sold his bicycle and given up cycling altogether.

In response, District Judge John Ng asked her if he "still intends to drive" and said he would still be using the road, albeit not with a bicycle.

Ms Loo said her client was very remorseful and has "otherwise led an exemplary life" with over 20 years in public service.

In response, Judge Ng said: "But most of the traffic cases I deal with, they all have exemplary lives. Nobody wants to get into a traffic accident."

He added that this was except for "a very extreme minority".

He told Lu that this was "an unfortunate situation you have found yourself in" and that it was "very sad" for the victim's family.

For a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide, Lu could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.