Singapore's Daren Tang nominated for second term as director general of UN's World Intellectual Property Organization

SINGAPORE: Mr Daren Tang, the Singaporean director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), has been nominated for a second six-year term at the helm of the UN organisation.

Mr Tang’s second six-year term will be from Oct 1, 2026 to Sep 30, 2032, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said in a joint statement.

He was first nominated for the post in 2020 by a WIPO committee comprising representatives from more than 80 countries.

Mr Tang said: "I am deeply thankful and honoured by the nomination of the WIPO Coordination Committee for a second term as WIPO DG. My heartfelt thanks also go to the government of Singapore for their unwavering support, my colleagues for their passion and commitment to our work and my family for supporting me at every stage of this journey."

Mr Tang said that he remains committed "not just to the values of multilateralism but one that focuses on real impact and tangible results.

"I look forward to working with all WIPO Member States to continue transforming IP from something technical into a powerful catalyst for jobs, investments, growth, development and prosperity for all countries."

Mr Tang demonstrated in his first term that "principled, inclusive multilateralism can deliver tangible results for all nations", said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

"As we face an increasingly complex global landscape, WIPO and the international IP community will benefit from Daren's proven ability to build consensus and drive meaningful progress on intellectual property matters that affect all of us."

Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said that Mr Tang's second nomination "reflects wide support for his vision for WIPO and the global IP ecosystem".

"In the last five years, Daren has made it his mission to transform the perception of IP and drive the modernisation of WIPO to the benefit of Member States as well as their innovators and creators.

"Singapore looks forward to his continued service and leadership."

The Singapore government is "confident that Mr Tang will continue to advance WIPO's mission to lead the development of a balanced and effective global intellectual IP ecosystem, deepening the positive impact of IP as a catalyst for jobs, investments, enterprise growth, innovation and economic development for all countries", MFA and MinLaw said.