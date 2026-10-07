MPs back tighter data centre regulations but raise questions on competitiveness, sustainability

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) supported new regulations for data centres under a new law passed in parliament on Wednesday (Oct 7), but raised concerns about the sector's competitiveness and sustainability.

The Digital Infrastructure Bill introduced two new licensing regimes to strengthen the security and resilience of major cloud services and data centres, as well as the environmental sustainability of their operations in Singapore.

Nineteen MPs debated the issue during the second reading of the Bill, which lasted over five hours across two days.

In his closing speech, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said MPs raised practical questions on competitiveness, sustainability, scarce resources, jobs and skills, as well as the need for secure and resilient infrastructure. He said the debate reinforced three broad principles.

These were that Singapore should plan ahead instead of waiting for serious disruptions or acute resource pressures, that data centre capacity should grow in a disciplined manner, and that clear and proportionate regulation is not the opposite of competitiveness.

"Singapore needs more compute as our economy digitalises and AI becomes more widely used, but land, power, water, and our carbon budget are finite," Mr Tan said.

"Our objective cannot simply be more capacity; it must be greater value from the capacity that we host."

The new law aims to strengthen the foundations of Singapore's digital economy and provide regulatory clarity to support long-term infrastructure investment in Singapore.

Operators of data centres in Singapore with a critical IT load of at least 3 megawatts (MW) will need to be licensed.

Both existing and new data centres will be required to meet facility-level energy-efficiency requirements, including power usage effectiveness requirements, as a first step.

Further requirements, including for IT equipment and water efficiency, could be introduced in the future.

A licensing regime will also be introduced for major co-location and cloud data centres with a critical IT load of at least 10MW, as well as major cloud service providers whose Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service services generate at least S$100 million (US$78.2 million) in average annual revenue from users in Singapore over the three preceding years.