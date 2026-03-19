DBS services partially down, bank says customers can make payments with cards
Some users of DBS reported issues with the banking app earlier on Thursday (Mar 19).
SINGAPORE: DBS said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 19) that its customers are "facing difficulties" accessing some of its digital services.
It added that while it is "working to fully recover services", customers can make payment using their DBS/POSB cards, check account balances on DBS/POSB ATMs and digiBot, withdraw cash: DBS/POSB ATMs and POSB Cash-Points and place trades by contacting their relationship manager.
"Please be assured that your monies and deposits remain safe. We will update you as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding," the bank said.
Some users of DBS reported issues with the banking app earlier on Thursday.
Reports began to spike on Downdetector, which collates status reports from several sources, at 11.54am. The number of reports climbed to 2,088 by 12.45pm.
In comments on an earlier DBS Facebook post, some users said they were unable to log in to the banking app and could not access payment services.
When a user tried to log in to the app, a message said DBS was "experiencing heavy traffic" to its services.
Although some users were able to log in, some said they could not access account details on the app.
The DBS app showed a notification that said: "We are currently unable to display some account details. Please try again in another 10 minutes."
Alan, an affected user who asked to be known by his first name only, told CNA he tried to pay for a taxi rental at 12.30pm but found that his bank account balance was not available on the app.
With payment due at 3pm, he said he was anxious as the DBS customer service officer he spoke to could not provide a lead time for the service’s restoration.
"I am worried that I cannot pay my rental on time and there will be consequences,” said the taxi driver.
He told CNA later that his digital banking services were restored around 1.30pm.
On Reddit, some users also commented they were unable to pay for their meals with DBS’ PayLah and PayNow services and had to turn to other payment methods such as CDC vouchers.
Some users of POSB also reported disruption to its services.
The number of reports on downdetector for POSB spiked to 625 at 12.30pm.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.