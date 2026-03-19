DBS services partially down, bank says customers can make payments with cards

SINGAPORE: DBS said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 19) that its customers are "facing difficulties" accessing some of its digital services.

It added that while it is "working to fully recover services", customers can make payment using their DBS/POSB cards, check account balances on DBS/POSB ATMs and digiBot, withdraw cash: DBS/POSB ATMs and POSB Cash-Points and place trades by contacting their relationship manager.

"Please be assured that your monies and deposits remain safe. We will update you as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding," the bank said.

Some users of DBS reported issues with the banking app earlier on Thursday.

Reports began to spike on Downdetector, which collates status reports from several sources, at 11.54am. The number of reports climbed to 2,088 by 12.45pm.