DBS to offer S$10 million cashback redemptions at supermarkets, hawker centres to help with cost pressures

SINGAPORE: From August to September, DBS/POSB cardholders and DBS PayLah users will be able to redeem cashback rewards, with the bank committing S$10 million (US$7.8 million) to the initiative.

Consumers will be able to make more than three million cashback redemptions for purchases in hawker centres, heartland shops and supermarkets, DBS said on Saturday (Apr 25).

More details on how to redeem the cashback rewards will be announced in July.

The cashback redemptions will help consumers "defray the cost of everyday items such as groceries and food", and will also include S$3 cashback at hawker stalls and heartland shops every Saturday, said DBS.

This is part of a series of measures announced at a community event that was graced on Saturday by Acting Transport Minister and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, as well as Member of Parliament for Choa Chu Kang GRC Choo Pei Ling.

SUPPORT FOR SMES

DBS also said that from Saturday, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will receive advisory and training support tailored to their level of AI readiness, through the bank's enhanced Spark GenAI programme.

The programme includes complimentary workshops by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The businesses will also gain access to a wider pool of solution providers through IMDA’s Open Innovation Platform, which connects SMEs to a global network of over 16,000 solution providers, said DBS.

DBS also rolled out an "Implementing AI for Impact" playbook that it said provides an "accessible introduction" to AI to help SMEs adopt the technology "more confidently while fortifying their business resilience".

Speaking at the community event, Mr Siow said: "In Singapore, we all pull together to help one another - government, businesses and society. This is how we deal with troubles and crises together.

"This way, we always make sure that no Singaporean is left to bear the burden alone."