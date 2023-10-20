DBS PayLah! services back to normal after users report login issues

SINGAPORE: Users reported issues trying to access DBS's payment app PayLah! on Friday (Oct 20), less than one week after the bank, along with Citibank, suffered an outage that affected online banking and payment services for hours.

In a Facebook post at about 10am, DBS acknowledged the issue, saying that access to the app is "intermittent".

"Meanwhile, you can use DBS digibank Scan & Pay and DBS/POSB debit or credit cards for your payments."

It also assured users who are eligible for the DBS 5 Million Hawkers Meals cashback scheme that they would receive their rebate by today if they are able to access the PayLah! app.

At 11.46am, DBS posted an update, asking users to be patient "while we are actively working towards achieving full access to PayLah! services".

It added that all 100,000 cashback rewards for the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals scheme had been redeemed for the day

The bank posted another update an hour later, saying services "have returned to normal" as of 11.40am.

"Thank you for your patience and once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused."