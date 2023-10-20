DBS PayLah! services back to normal after users report login issues
This comes less than a week after DBS and Citibank were hit by an outage that left online banking and payment services down for hours.
SINGAPORE: Users reported issues trying to access DBS's payment app PayLah! on Friday (Oct 20), less than one week after the bank, along with Citibank, suffered an outage that affected online banking and payment services for hours.
In a Facebook post at about 10am, DBS acknowledged the issue, saying that access to the app is "intermittent".
"Meanwhile, you can use DBS digibank Scan & Pay and DBS/POSB debit or credit cards for your payments."
It also assured users who are eligible for the DBS 5 Million Hawkers Meals cashback scheme that they would receive their rebate by today if they are able to access the PayLah! app.
At 11.46am, DBS posted an update, asking users to be patient "while we are actively working towards achieving full access to PayLah! services".
It added that all 100,000 cashback rewards for the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals scheme had been redeemed for the day
The bank posted another update an hour later, saying services "have returned to normal" as of 11.40am.
"Thank you for your patience and once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused."
Many users were, however, scathing in their comments, with some noting that they were unable to make payments while the app was affected.
"Not again. I couldn't log in to pay my cab fare," said one user.
Another user, who said people were queuing behind him as he struggled to make payment, asked: "How can we 'go cashless' when our technology cannot keep it up?"
One user said: "I wanted to give DBS another chance after their fiasco on last Saturday but not even a week and got problem again?"
Others were less critical, with some thanking the bank for providing an update.
"It’s not a big issue as we can still use credit cards and digibank," one user said.
On Saturday afternoon, DBS and Citibank reported disruptions to their banking and payment services that lasted hours.
The data centre provider, Equinix, said the issue was due to a "technical issue" at one of its centres in Singapore, which impacted some customers' operations.
It added that it is conducting a "thorough investigation" into the incident.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday said it had ordered DBS and Citibank to conduct "a thorough investigation" and will take appropriate supervisory actions after gathering the necessary facts.