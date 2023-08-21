Tunnelling works completed for Phase 2 of Singapore's sewage 'superhighway'

SINGAPORE: Tunnelling works for the second phase of Singapore's Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) have been completed, PUB said on Monday (Aug 21).

Described as a "superhighway" for used water, the infrastructure project will boost water recycling and improve long-term water sustainability in Singapore, the national water agency said in a media release.

Phase 2 of the DTSS involves the construction of a 98km-long network of deep tunnels and link sewers, as well as the future Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.

"These new infrastructure components extend the DTSS network to serve the western half of Singapore, including the downtown area and upcoming developments such as Tengah Town and Jurong Lake District.

"Spanning multiple tunnelling and construction contracts, the DTSS Phase 2 project involved over 5,000 workers at the peak of its construction works."

The system was first conceived in the 1990s as a means to meet Singapore's needs for used water collection, treatment, reclamation and discharge.

"It holds the key to enable PUB to reclaim and recycle water in an endless cycle, thus boosting our capacity to produce NEWater, Singapore's third National Tap and a weather-resilient source of water," the agency said.

Construction of the first phase of the system, with tunnels spanning 48km through the eastern half of Singapore, was completed in 2008. Phase 2 began in 2014 and is slated for completion in 2026.

The total cost of the DTSS will be about S$10 billion (US$7.4 billion) and it was designed to last for about 100 years.