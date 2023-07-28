Site around former KTM railway identified for new Kranji water reclamation plant, NEWater factory

SINGAPORE: The site around the former KTM railway has been identified for the new Kranji Water Reclamation Plant and Kranji NEWater Factory.

The identified site includes a section of the former KTM railway alignment, a 10ha plot of vegetated land and a cemetery at the former Kampong Wak Selat.

The approximately 26ha site located to the north of the existing Kranji Water Reclamation Plant, will include a portion of land from the existing site for the new facilities, said national water agency PUB and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a joint media release on Friday (Jul 28).

The site selection has factored in environmental considerations and Singapore’s long-term land use needs, PUB and URA said.

The Kranji Water Reclamation Plant and Kranji NEWater Factory infrastructure "will support existing and upcoming residential and industrial developments in the north and north-western areas".

This includes Admiralty, Woodlands, Sungei Kadut Eco-District and Tengah New Town.

Construction work is expected to commence in 2027, and the new Kranji Water Reclamation Plant and Kranji NEWater factory are expected to be operational by 2035.

PUB has also launched a tender seeking to appoint a consultant for professional engineering services for the planning and preliminary design of the future Kranji Water Reclamation Plant and Kranji NEWater Factory on the identified site.