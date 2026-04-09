Bloomberg's lawyer challenges Shanmugam to specify falsehoods in article, he says it's 'completely false'

DEFENCE TAKES SHANMUGAM THROUGH ARTICLE

Taking Mr Shanmugam through specific paragraphs, Mr Sreenivasan asked the minister to point out where exactly in the article could the "false statements" of fact be found.

The falsehoods, according to a Factually article that accompanied the POFMA order, include statements such as: There are no publicly available government records of GCB sale transactions if caveats are not lodged; that the government is not aware of the identity of the ultimate beneficial owner in such a transaction; and GCB property transactions can be carried out without any checks by the government on the owners' identities.

Mr Sreenivasan went through several paragraphs of Bloomberg's article to show that none of these "falsehoods" were actually written verbatim in the article.

He also sought to find out if Mr Shanmugam had known about the POFMA order before it was issued, and also asked why the minister's letter of demand for his defamation suit to Bloomberg had a similar view to the Factually article.

To this, Mr Shanmugam said he had recused himself from any decision by the government about the POFMA order, and that it was a "very serious allegation" to suggest that the Cabinet would collude with him on a civil action.

On why his letter of demand had a similar view to the Factually article, Mr Shanmugam responded to his lawyer Senior Counsel Davinder Singh that a fair number of people reading the article would have come to that same view.

"When I read it, I immediately said this is defamatory," he said. "I have two tests before I start any action. One, as your honour knows, I know something of this area of the law. And it has to satisfy me that it's not a 50-50 case, or a 60-40 case.

"After that, I will go to my solicitors, and you Mr Singh, you will have to tell me that it's better than a 60-40 case, that it is quite clear. And there have been many occasions you said it is not. So it's got to satisfy both those tests."

On Mr Sreenivasan's point that the article did not contain the false statements verbatim, Mr Singh agreed with this, but said his client's case is that the article "communicated" certain falsehoods.

Among other things, Mr Shanmugam said the article suggested he was involved in a "shady deal" with possibilities of money laundering, using words like "the rich cloaking their purchases in secrecy".

DAMAGES

At one point, Mr Singh objected to a question asked by Mr Sreenivasan, saying it should have been the subject of a challenge by Bloomberg of its POFMA correction direction.

Bloomberg has not challenged its POFMA order, despite stating that it stood by its reporting. The article remains up, a fact Mr Shanmugam said was grounds for aggravated damages.

On this point, Mr Sreenivasan argued that the article did not actually damage Mr Shanmugam's standing. The article was published before the 2025 General Elections in May that year.

After the election, Mr Shanmugam was "promoted" to coordinating minister for national security, and his ward saw an increase in the number of votes for his team, said Mr Sreenivasan.

The lawyer also pointed out that the article attracted more views after Mr Shanmugam made a Facebook post saying the article was defamatory.

After Mr Sreenivasan ended his cross-examination of Mr Shanmugam, Senior Counsel Chelva Retnam Rajah, who is acting for Mr Low, asked him a few questions briefly.

Mr Shanmugam agreed with Mr Chelva on a few points, that the first two versions of the article did not refer to him, and that one paragraph had made a reference to his property transaction.

However, he "wholly" disagreed with Mr Chelva's suggestion that the article itself did not allege any criminal, illegal or improper conduct on his part in relation to the property sale.