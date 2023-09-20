Deli Hub Catering fined over hygiene lapses after 21 cases of gastroenteritis reported

SINGAPORE: Deli Hub Catering was fined S$4,000 (US$2,900) on Wednesday (Sep 20) for hygiene lapses after 21 people fell ill from eating food prepared by the company last year.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) conducted a joint investigation at Deli Hub Catering's premises after receiving reports of gastroenteritis involving 21 people last December.

Hygiene lapses were found, including "a dirty freezer, unclean containers used for food preparation, and empty paper towel dispensers", said SFA.

Deli Hub Catering, which is part of catering giant Neo Group, was directed by SFA to rectify the lapses.

No one was hospitalised in the incident.

SFA said that food safety is a "joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain".

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part."

Offenders may face a fine of up to S$5,000. If it is a continuing offence, they may also receive a further fine of up to S$100 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.