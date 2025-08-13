IN FOCUS: How can we help people with dementia find their way home when they are lost?

But despite the full suite of measures - the app, an alert system, a community network and the wayfinding markers - there will be “outliers” due to limited resources, Ms Wee said.

The effectiveness of environmental modifications for people with dementia varies with the stage of dementia and setting, said IMH’s Ms Ong Xin Ling, senior occupational therapist at the Department of Geriatric Psychiatry.

In familiar environments, murals and signs with individualised meanings can be particularly beneficial for those in the mild stages of dementia.

However, in a public space, the effectiveness of tailored visual cues is limited as they cannot be customised to the individual, Ms Ong said.

She suggested more general environmental modifications like clear signs with simple language and large lettering.

Ms Ong cautioned against having unnecessary or repetitive signs as they could overwhelm people with dementia.

“Reducing the sensory load for persons with dementia in public spaces allows them to focus on important details and landmarks, leading to better identification of their surroundings,” she added.

Dementia Singapore’s Mr Foo suggested having distinct landmarks, such as landscaping features at the front of housing blocks, that could serve as visual cues. Commonly used amenities should be located within walking distance, and designs and markings of key infrastructures should be legible.

Both Ms Wee and Ms Low encourage those who spot seniors who appear confused or lost to gently approach and ask if they need help.

People need to know how to interact with someone who has dementia.

“The questions to ask are important … We will have a lot more to learn to educate our public. Now we know dementia go-to points but nobody tells us how to get somebody to dementia go-to points,” she said.

Mr Foo said people are increasingly aware of the condition.

“But that knowledge needs to be deepened so that they can recognise the symptoms and know how to provide some basic support if required. Recognising a person with dementia in the community and accepting them when they display unusual behaviours will be very helpful,” he added.

Mr Anjang said he feels particularly thankful when strangers offer him help.

He told CNA that he has pretended to be lost at Woodlands Transport Hub just to see who might step up. All those who did were students.

As he was pointing out directional markers, a man approached to ask if he needed help, lighting a smile on the face of the elderly man who clasped the stranger's hand in gratitude.

In turn, Mr Anjang pays it forward for other people in the same boat with his advocacy work with Dementia Singapore.

“If only we can be more compassionate, I think the world will be a better place. And if I can contribute to the well-being of other people, I will do it.”