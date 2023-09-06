NEA urges immediate action to avoid surge in dengue cases, flags large clusters and another serotype

SINGAPORE: Singapore is at risk of a surge in dengue cases, the National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on Wednesday (Sep 6) as it urged members of the public to take immediate action to prevent mosquito breeding.

"There is a risk of a surge in dengue cases as Dengue virus serotype 1 (DENV-1) gains dominance against a backdrop of high weekly dengue cases, several large and persistent dengue clusters, and high Aedes mosquito populations in many places," NEA said on its website.

"Immediate action is needed by all to avoid a surge in dengue cases."

DENV-1 cases have been on the rise over the past two months and the serotype has replaced the previously dominant dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3).

"In July, the monthly proportion of DENV-1 cases was approximately 55 per cent, which was almost triple the proportion of DENV-3 cases at 17 per cent," NEA said.

"The rise in proportion of a previously less prevalent dengue virus serotype is of concern, as this has historically been associated with a surge in dengue cases months later."

More than 6,200 dengue cases have been reported in Singapore this year as of Tuesday.

There are currently 48 active clusters around the country – 13 of them large ones with more than 10 cases.

These include a 319-case cluster at Lorong 1 and Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, as well as a 177-case cluster at Lorong 1A Toa Payoh, where persistent dengue transmission has been noted.

Other large dengue clusters include the 66-case cluster at Angklong Lane in the Sin Ming area, and a 44-case cluster at Eng Kong Road in Bukit Timah.

"The 29-case dengue cluster at Science Park Drive and 24-case cluster at Lentor Loop have a fast rate of dengue transmission," NEA added.