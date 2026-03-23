Justice Valerie Thean to be appointed deputy attorney-general

SINGAPORE: The President has appointed Justice Valerie Thean as deputy attorney-general for a two-year term starting Apr 1, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday (Mar 23).

Justice Thean was appointed judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court in September 2014 and was subsequently appointed judge in September 2017. She will resign from office on Mar 31 to to assume the role of deputy attorney-general.

She will join the current team of deputy attorneys-general, which includes Mr Lionel Yee, Mr Tai Wei Shyong and Mr Goh Yihan.

A recipient of the President’s Scholarship in 1988, Justice Thean graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) in 1991 and went on to earn a Master of Laws from Harvard Law School in 1995.

She entered the Singapore Legal Service in 1992 and began her career in law as a justice’s law clerk.

Over the years, she has held several roles in the public service, including assistant registrar at the Supreme Court, senior state counsel at the Attorney General’s Chambers, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Law and senior district judge of the family and juvenile justice division of the State Courts.

Separately, she taught arbitration as an adjunct associate professor at the National University of Singapore.

Justice Thean was appointed the first presiding judge of the Family Justice Courts in October 2014, a position she held concurrently while serving as a judicial commissioner.

"The government thanks Justice Thean for her significant contributions during her time with the judiciary," said the PMO.

Attorney-General Mr Lucien Wong said: “I am pleased that Justice Valerie Thean will be taking on the appointment of deputy attorney-general. She has a deep and comprehensive understanding of Singapore’s legal system, having served in multiple roles across the legal service and the judiciary.

"In particular, she is recognised for her contributions to family law and juvenile justice. Beyond the courtroom, she actively engages professionals in legal education and discourse, enriching the broader legal community.

"The Attorney-General’s Chambers will benefit greatly from her vast experience, and I look forward to working closely with her.”