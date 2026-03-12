Doctor charged with causing death of 63-year-old woman during kidney surgery

SINGAPORE: A doctor was charged on Thursday (Mar 12) with causing the death of a 63-year-old woman by a negligent act during kidney surgery.

Dr Fong Yan Kit, a 54-year-old Singaporean, is accused of erroneously severing certain vessels during a keyhole surgery between 1.30pm and 4.10pm on Apr 29, 2022 at Raffles Hospital.

Dr Fong is also accused of concluding the surgery without checking that he had severed the correct vessels.

As a result, the patient's intra-abdominal organs suffered infarction, or tissue death due to inadequate blood supply.

According to a coroner's inquiry into the death of Madam Tan Bee Hwa, the surgery was to remove a growth in her kidney.

She died a few days after the surgery.

The State Coroner in his findings said the patient had died as a result of the medical procedure.

According to a check on the Singapore Medical Council's website, Dr Fong remains a registered doctor, operating at Raffles Hospital.

He did not give an indication of how he would plead on Thursday.

The case was adjourned to April.

If convicted of causing death by a negligent act, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.