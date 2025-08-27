Dog handler accused of dog abuse gets fresh charge for fabricating CCTV evidence

SINGAPORE: A dog handler accused of cruelly ill-treating a dog received a fresh charge for making up evidence on Wednesday (Aug 27).

Ng Zhaohui Matthew, 40, was charged with obstructing the course of justice by fabricating closed-circuit television footage of his father's home.

He allegedly dated the footage to Mar 22, 2022 to create his alibi, and submitted this to a National Parks Board (NParks) investigation officer.

Ng is said to have done this between December 2022 and Jun 3, 2024.

He is also said to have lied in his statement to the NParks investigation officer by making up a story about the origin of the CCTV footage.

Charge sheets did not detail what the CCTV footage showed.

Ng was previously charged with cruelly ill-treating a dog at training centre K9 Connection located at 450 MacPherson Road, while he was running the business.

He allegedly kicked and swung a metal bowl at the dog three times, hitting it once at about 10.45pm on Mar 20, 2022.