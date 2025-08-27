Dog handler accused of dog abuse gets fresh charge for fabricating CCTV evidence
He allegedly submitted the fabricated CCTV footage as evidence of his alibi.
SINGAPORE: A dog handler accused of cruelly ill-treating a dog received a fresh charge for making up evidence on Wednesday (Aug 27).
Ng Zhaohui Matthew, 40, was charged with obstructing the course of justice by fabricating closed-circuit television footage of his father's home.
He allegedly dated the footage to Mar 22, 2022 to create his alibi, and submitted this to a National Parks Board (NParks) investigation officer.
Ng is said to have done this between December 2022 and Jun 3, 2024.
He is also said to have lied in his statement to the NParks investigation officer by making up a story about the origin of the CCTV footage.
Charge sheets did not detail what the CCTV footage showed.
Ng was previously charged with cruelly ill-treating a dog at training centre K9 Connection located at 450 MacPherson Road, while he was running the business.
He allegedly kicked and swung a metal bowl at the dog three times, hitting it once at about 10.45pm on Mar 20, 2022.
Ng was linked to a video posted on Facebook page Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore in July 2022.
The video showed a dog cowering as it is struck by a person wielding a metal bowl. A person is heard telling the dog: "Welcome to hell, my friend. Four weeks of hell."
The chained dog bares its teeth in reaction to the swipes, but loses its balance in the video clip and is later shown curled up in a corner.
The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said at the time that it had suspended the handler involved from a list of accredited dog trainers.
The AVS also said the dog was safe and returned to its owner after the incident.
Ng could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$40,000 (US$31,000) or receive both penalties for cruelly ill-treating a dog.
He could also be banned from working with animals or running any animal-related businesses for up to a year.
If guilty of obstructing the course of justice, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined or receive both penalties.