Don Don Donki removes helium voice-changer canisters in Singapore after safety concerns

SINGAPORE: Japanese retail chain Don Don Donki has removed helium canisters marketed as “voice changers” from its Singapore stores after CNA raised questions about the product's health risks and safety certification.

The bright yellow canisters, which sold for S$19.90 (US$15.40) each, claimed to make users' voices higher-pitched when inhaled.

Each contained 11.6 litres of gas – 80 per cent helium and 20 per cent oxygen – and came with Japanese instructions directing users to take a deep breath and exhale, before pinching their noses and inhaling from the canister.

Medical experts interviewed by CNA expressed serious concerns about the product's safety, and highlighted the risks of recreational helium inhalation, even when mixed with oxygen.

CNA first contacted Don Don Donki and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) on Dec 10 regarding the safety of the product.

The consumer watchdog responded on Thursday (Dec 18), noting that such products fall under the purview of the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO).

“CPSO is in touch with Don Don Donki Singapore operations,” said CCCS. “They have temporarily removed the product from its shelves while they review the product’s compliance with applicable safety standards.”

CCCS clarified that while pre-market approval is not required for general consumer goods in Singapore, suppliers must ensure products meet at least one applicable safety standard from organisations including the International Organisation for Standardization, International Electro-Technical Commission, European Committee for Standardisation or ASTM International.

“Suppliers must ensure their products carry sufficient warnings about potential hazards as required in applicable safety standards,” added CCCS. “Consumers are strongly advised to read and strictly follow the manufacturer's instructions and safety warnings on the packaging.”

It also urged consumers to use products only as intended by manufacturers. If they encounter a product they suspect is unsafe or lacks clear warnings, they can report it to the CPSO.

MULTIPLE HAZARDS

The made-in-Japan canisters included English-language warnings recommending use only for those over 16 and to keep the product out of children's reach.

The labels cautioned against use near flames, during illness or pregnancy, or after heavy physical activity. They also warned users not to inhale the gas rapidly, and that misuse could lead to serious injury, asphyxiation or death.

Despite these warnings, the product's advertising positioned it as entertainment, suggesting customers use it when apologising "for guaranteed laughter" and promoting its popularity among repeat buyers.