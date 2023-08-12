49 men arrested in Sentosa hotel villa after drug raid

SINGAPORE: Forty-nine men were arrested in a hotel villa on Sentosa for suspected drug offences following a police operation, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Saturday (Aug 12).

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted checks at the villa on Wednesday morning and found controlled drugs within the premises. CNB officers were subsequently called to the scene.

The substances seized include ecstasy, ketamine and drug paraphernalia.

Among the handout photos provided by CNB is an image of an invitation to the party, believed to be organised via a closed chatgroup platform.

The 49 men arrested are aged between 21 and 46. Thirty-five of them are Singaporeans.