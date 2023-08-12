Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

49 men arrested in Sentosa hotel villa after drug raid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

49 men arrested in Sentosa hotel villa after drug raid

49 men arrested in Sentosa hotel villa after drug raid

An image of an invitation to the party, believed to be organised via a closed chatgroup platform, and the suspected drug offenders arrested on Aug 9 at the hotel villa located on Sentosa. (Photos: CNB)

12 Aug 2023 10:08AM (Updated: 12 Aug 2023 11:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Forty-nine men were arrested in a hotel villa on Sentosa for suspected drug offences following a police operation, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Saturday (Aug 12).

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted checks at the villa on Wednesday morning and found controlled drugs within the premises. CNB officers were subsequently called to the scene.

The substances seized include ecstasy, ketamine and drug paraphernalia.

Among the handout photos provided by CNB is an image of an invitation to the party, believed to be organised via a closed chatgroup platform.

The 49 men arrested are aged between 21 and 46. Thirty-five of them are Singaporeans. 

Some of the suspected controlled drugs seized from the premises of the Sentosa hotel villa. (Photos: CNB)

CNB declined to disclose at which hotel the incident took place. It said investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

It is an offence to arrange for gatherings for drug abuse, or for the premise owner, tenant or occupier to permit the premises to be used for drug abuse or drug trafficking.

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

Central Narcotics Bureau drug abuse Sentosa

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.