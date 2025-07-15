Trial underway for two men arrested in police drug raid on Sentosa hotel party

The court heard that Dr Lee and Tan attended the party at Sofitel SG Sentosa Resort & Spa between 8pm on Aug 8, 2023 and the early hours of Aug 9. They had various drinks at the gathering.

At about 5.40am on Aug 9, 2023, police officers raided the hotel villa after receiving information about drug-related activity taking place there. The party attendees were arrested at about 10.15am.

Dr Lee and Tan each provided two urine samples and one hair sample. Under analysis by the Health Sciences Authority, all the samples were found to contain MDMA. The hair samples also contained ketamine.

The legal effect of this is that each man is presumed to have consumed MDMA "until the contrary is proved", said Deputy Public Prosecutors Jocelyn Teo and Dhiraj G Chainani in their opening statement.

They noted that Dr Lee and Tan did not challenge that their urine samples were obtained according to regulations, and found to contain MDMA.

"Given the statutory presumption in section 22 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, the burden of proof rests upon Mr Tan and Dr Lee to rebut the presumption on a balance of probabilities," they said.

Both men are defended by lawyer Tania Chin. Their trial continues at the State Courts.