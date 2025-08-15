Over S$128,000 worth of drugs seized in raids; children present during two arrests

SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested in separate drug raids on Thursday (Aug 14), and over S$128,000 (US$99,000) worth of drugs were seized, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday.

The children of two of the men were present during the anti-drug operations, read the news release.

About 1,050g of Ice, 100 Erimin-5 tablets, 9g of Ecstasy and various drug paraphernalia were seized,

A 42-year-old Singaporean was arrested on Thursday morning in his residential unit near Tampines Street 86 for alleged drug offences, said CNB.

His 10-year-old daughter was in the living room, where multiple drug paraphernalia items were found under the coffee table.

On Thursday afternoon, CNB officers raided another residential unit near Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, where a 36-year-old Singaporean was arrested for suspected drug trafficking.

His wife and four children, aged between one and eight years old, were in the unit and about 892g of Ice and 100 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

At around the same time, a 41-year-old Singaporean was also arrested in a residential unit near Jalan Kayu for suspected drug trafficking. About 158g of Ice and 9g of Ecstasy were discovered in the unit.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Chang Gim Fook said CNB takes seriously any situation where individuals, especially children, are exposed to drugs and are subjected to unsafe environments.

“CNB will not hesitate to act swiftly to neutralise illegal drug activities and keep our community safe.”

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is illegal for anyone to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

This applies to anyone acting on their own behalf or on behalf of another person - whether or not the recipient is in Singapore.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.