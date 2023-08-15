More than 2kg of heroin, Ice worth almost S$250,000 seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A drug smuggling attempt was foiled on Aug 13 when about 2.3kg of heroin and 12g of Ice were seized from a car at Woodlands Checkpoint.
The Singapore-registered car was arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint when it was directed for further checks, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint media release on Tuesday (Aug 15).
Officers found five bundles of suspected controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia hidden in various places in the car.
A 32-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested for suspected drug offences.
Two sachets of suspected controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia were found concealed within the woman’s clothing, said the authorities.
They added that the drugs seized have an estimated value of more than S$249,800 (US$184,000) and can feed the addiction of about 1,120 abusers for a week.
Anyone found guilty of importing more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) may face the mandatory death penalty.