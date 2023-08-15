More than 2kg of heroin, Ice worth almost S$250,000 seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A drug smuggling attempt was foiled on Aug 13 when about 2.3kg of heroin and 12g of Ice were seized from a car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Singapore-registered car was arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint when it was directed for further checks, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint media release on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Officers found five bundles of suspected controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia hidden in various places in the car.