Man charged after drugs worth S$173,000 seized by CNB; police officer injured during arrest

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Wednesday (Jul 5) in Bishan for suspected drug-related offences, with an estimated S$173,000 (US$127,955) worth of drugs seized during the search.

A police officer also sustained minor injuries during the arrest, said the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a press release on Friday.

At about 6.40pm on Jul 5, the police responded to a call for assistance at a residential unit along Jalan Binchang in Bishan.

"The man put up a violent struggle to resist arrest, and necessary force was used to subdue him," said the authorities.

About 450g of Ice, 2,229g of cannabis, 71g of capsules containing crystalline-like substances, 258g of Ecstasy tablets, 81 Erimin-5 tablets, 89 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, as well as drug paraphernalia were seized after the police conducted a search in the unit.

CNB officers were later called to the scene and the case was referred to them for further investigations.