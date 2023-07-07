Man charged after drugs worth S$173,000 seized by CNB; police officer injured during arrest
A variety of drugs, including Ice, cannabis, Ecstasy tablets and LSD stamps were found at a residential unit along Jalan Binchang in Bishan.
SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Wednesday (Jul 5) in Bishan for suspected drug-related offences, with an estimated S$173,000 (US$127,955) worth of drugs seized during the search.
A police officer also sustained minor injuries during the arrest, said the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a press release on Friday.
At about 6.40pm on Jul 5, the police responded to a call for assistance at a residential unit along Jalan Binchang in Bishan.
"The man put up a violent struggle to resist arrest, and necessary force was used to subdue him," said the authorities.
About 450g of Ice, 2,229g of cannabis, 71g of capsules containing crystalline-like substances, 258g of Ecstasy tablets, 81 Erimin-5 tablets, 89 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, as well as drug paraphernalia were seized after the police conducted a search in the unit.
CNB officers were later called to the scene and the case was referred to them for further investigations.
The total amount of drugs seized have an estimated street value of S$173,000. The amount of Ice and cannabis seized can feed the addiction of about 580 abusers for a week.
The man was charged in court on Friday for suspected drug-related offences, said CNB.
Police investigations are also ongoing for the alleged offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.
"The Home Team has zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards public servants who are carrying out their duties, and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of our officers," said the authorities.
Trafficking or offering to traffic in a controlled drug is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Doing or offering to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug is also an offence.
If found guilty of trafficking 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, the person may face the mandatory death penalty.