Dyson submitted mandatory layoff notice 'on time', within 5 working days of informing staff: MOM

SINGAPORE: Dyson had submitted its mandatory retrenchment notification to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) within five working days of notifying affected staff, which was "on time", the ministry said on Saturday (Oct 12).

This enabled the Taskforce for Responsible Retrenchment and Employment Facilitation - comprising representatives from MOM, Workforce Singapore, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) - to work with Dyson to provide "career facilitation services and information kits" to affected staff.

The union, United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries (UWEEI), and e2i are also providing assistance to affected workers who have approached them, said MOM in a statement.

The ministry added that Dyson had provided its retrenched staff with retrenchment benefits that are aligned with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment, which states that employees with two or more years of service are eligible for retrenchment benefits.

Dyson will also be giving retrenchment benefits to affected employees with less than two years of service, said MOM.

"The affected employees will have aftercare support, outplacement assistance and access to coaching and career counselling," added the ministry.

The media statement comes after MOM reached out to both the union and Dyson to facilitate "clarification of the issues of concern".

The union previously said it had escalated the matter to MOM and that it was disappointed it had only been notified a day before the retrenchment exercise.

Earlier this month, the tech firm conducted a round of layoffs in Singapore, which serves as its global headquarters. Employees from the manufacturing and procurement departments were reportedly affected.

The retrenchment exercise was unexpected, given how the company had announced it was stepping up investments here.