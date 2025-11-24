No link between E-Bridge preschool gastroenteritis cases and central kitchen so far, says meal provider

SINGAPORE: Investigations into a gastroenteritis outbreak at six E-Bridge preschools have found no link between the central kitchen and the reported cases so far, said the meal provider on Monday (Nov 24).

Authorities said last Friday that they were investigating 185 reported cases of gastroenteritis at the preschools located at Bukit Panjang, Canberra, Montreal, Woodlands Drive, 471B Yishun and 504 Yishun.

A total of 173 students and 12 staff members had became ill after consuming food supplied by Middleton International School's food business operations, said the Communicable Diseases Agency, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Early Childhood Development Agency in a joint statement.

"We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they conduct detailed checks to ascertain the cause of the cases. No conclusions have been made at this point," said the central kitchen in a statement attributed to its executive chef on Monday.

"At this stage, no link has been established between the central kitchen and the reported cases."

The central kitchen said it has sent samples of the food catered to a laboratory for microbiological testing, covering six common bacteria found in contaminated food.

"The preliminary results show that the food is not contaminated. SFA will be doing further advanced tests on the food sample," the statement read.

The authorities said last Friday that the food business operations of Middleton International School had been suspended.

The central kitchen at 2 Tampines Street 92, where Middleton International School is also located, provides meals to 13 E-Bridge and four EtonHouse centres, as well as Middleton International School. It has a catering licence issued by SFA, said EtonHouse.

E-Bridge and Middleton International School are both part of the EtonHouse International Education Group.

There have been no reported cases among students or staff at Middleton International School. The EtonHouse centres served by the same kitchen have not reported any such cases.

An SFA-licensed caterer was appointed on Friday to serve the affected centres as a precautionary measure, and all meals continue to be provided without disruption. Meanwhile, all other EtonHouse campuses are continuing their food service operations as usual, the statement read.

"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of every child and staff member across our schools. We will continue supporting the ongoing investigations and take all necessary steps in line with the authorities’ guidance.

"We remain committed to transparency and will keep our families and community informed as more information becomes available."