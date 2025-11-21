185 people hit by gastroenteritis symptoms at 6 E-Bridge preschools

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating 185 reported cases of gastroenteritis following an outbreak at six E-Bridge preschools.

The incidents occurred at the following E-Bridge locations: Bukit Panjang, Canberra, Montreal, Woodlands Drive, 471B Yishun and 504 Yishun, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in a joint statement on Friday (Nov 21).

A total of 173 students and 12 staff members fell sick after consuming food supplied by Middleton International School.

"One student was hospitalised and is in stable condition," said the authorities. "The rest had either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment."



As a result of the outbreak, SFA has suspended the food business operations of Middleton International School, which is located at 2 Tampines Street 92, from Friday until further notice.

The licensee is required to comply to measures during its suspension, including cleaning and sanitising of the premises, equipment and utensils.

All food handlers working in the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens, before they can resume work as food handlers, the authorities said.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before he or she can resume work.

The statement said ECDA is in touch with the preschool operators, and they have secured alternative arrangements to ensure meal provisions for the children are not affected.

"SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times," the statement read.

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets and to report to SFA via the online feedback form with details for follow-up investigations.

Around 44 suspected cases of gastroenteritis in two E-Bridge Pre-School outlets at Dawson Road and Sengkang Square were reported in October, less than a month after a similar outbreak hit its MacPherson branch.