17 students, 2 staff members develop gastroenteritis symptoms at E-Bridge Pre-School in MacPherson

SINGAPORE: The authorities are investigating suspected cases of gastroenteritis reported at the E-Bridge Pre-School branch at Circuit Road.

As of last Friday (Sep 12), 17 students and two staff members from the preschool in MacPherson were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms since Sep 9, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint response on Monday.

No one was hospitalised, CDA, ECDA and SFA told CNA.

“ECDA is monitoring the situation and working with the preschool operator to ensure the well-being of students and staff at the preschool,” the authorities added.

The agency "also reminded the preschool to ensure compliance with the relevant infection prevention and control guidelines".

E-Bridge Pre-School is part of the EtonHouse International Education Group and has 29 locations across Singapore, according to its website.