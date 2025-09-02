17 students, one staff member hit by gastroenteritis symptoms at Punggol preschool

SINGAPORE: Authorities said on Tuesday (Sep 2) that they are investigating suspected cases of gastroenteritis reported at Mulberry Learning, a preschool in Punggol.

As of Friday (Aug 29), 17 students and one staff member were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms since Wednesday, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement.

Of those, two students were hospitalised – one of whom has been discharged, they said.

“All are recovering well,” the authorities added.

As of Tuesday, 14 students and one staff member have recovered.

ECDA said it is monitoring the situation and working with the preschool operator to ensure the well-being of students and staff at the preschool, located at 407 Northshore Drive.

The preschool has also been reminded to ensure compliance with the relevant infection prevention and control guidelines, the agency said.

Preschools are required to adhere to the food safety and hygiene requirements specified in the Early Childhood Development Centres code of practice. This includes ensuring that staff members who prepare food have up-to-date safety certifications.

SFA has also been working closely with ECDA to reinforce good food safety practices within preschools, the authorities said.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators and handlers must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices,” the authorities said.

“SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators.”