34 students, 10 staff members develop gastroenteritis symptoms at two E-Bridge Pre-School outlets

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating 44 suspected cases of gastroenteritis in two E-Bridge Pre-School outlets at Dawson Road and Sengkang Square, less than a month after a similar outbreak hit its MacPherson branch.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a joint statement on Friday (Oct 3), stating that 34 students and 10 staff members had developed symptoms at the two branches as of Wednesday.

At the Dawson Road outlet, 20 students and four employees have reported symptoms since Sep 18. One student was hospitalised on Sep 26 and discharged the following day.

As of Wednesday, 12 students and four staff members had recovered and returned to the preschool, while the remaining students are “recovering well,” said the agencies in response to CNA queries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the outbreak at the Dawson Road outlet was likely caused by norovirus, which can spread from person to person and cause gastroenteritis.

At the Sengkang Square outlet, 14 students and six staff members have developed symptoms since Sep 24.

None required hospitalisation. Eight students and one staff member have since recovered and returned to the preschool, while the rest are recovering, the agencies said.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether there are any common links between the two incidents.

"ECDA is monitoring the situation and working with the preschool operator to ensure the well-being of the students and staff," the statement read.

"ECDA has also reminded the operator to ensure compliance with the relevant infection prevention and control guidelines."