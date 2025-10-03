34 students, 10 staff members develop gastroenteritis symptoms at two E-Bridge Pre-School outlets
The two incidents came less than a month after a similar outbreak at the MacPherson branch of E-Bridge Pre-School.
SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating 44 suspected cases of gastroenteritis in two E-Bridge Pre-School outlets at Dawson Road and Sengkang Square, less than a month after a similar outbreak hit its MacPherson branch.
The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a joint statement on Friday (Oct 3), stating that 34 students and 10 staff members had developed symptoms at the two branches as of Wednesday.
At the Dawson Road outlet, 20 students and four employees have reported symptoms since Sep 18. One student was hospitalised on Sep 26 and discharged the following day.
As of Wednesday, 12 students and four staff members had recovered and returned to the preschool, while the remaining students are “recovering well,” said the agencies in response to CNA queries.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the outbreak at the Dawson Road outlet was likely caused by norovirus, which can spread from person to person and cause gastroenteritis.
At the Sengkang Square outlet, 14 students and six staff members have developed symptoms since Sep 24.
None required hospitalisation. Eight students and one staff member have since recovered and returned to the preschool, while the rest are recovering, the agencies said.
Investigations are ongoing to determine whether there are any common links between the two incidents.
"ECDA is monitoring the situation and working with the preschool operator to ensure the well-being of the students and staff," the statement read.
"ECDA has also reminded the operator to ensure compliance with the relevant infection prevention and control guidelines."
The latest two incidents came after 17 students and two staff members at the E-Bridge Pre-School at Circuit Road fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms last month.
Similar outbreaks at other preschools were also reported in August. At PCF Sparkletots Preschool at Mountbatten Block 92, 24 students and two staff members were affected, and at Mulberry Learning in Punggol, 17 students and one staff member developed symptoms.
The agencies said that parents play a crucial role in preventing such outbreaks in preschools.
This includes ensuring children remain at home until they have fully recovered from illness, seeking prompt medical care when needed, and immediately informing schools of any infectious disease diagnoses so that appropriate protective measures can be implemented.
Parents are also encouraged to reinforce good hygiene habits at home, such as proper handwashing, to help children practise them in school.
Preschools, meanwhile, are required to adhere to the food safety and hygiene requirements. This includes ensuring that staff who prepare food have up-to-date food safety certification.
"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices," the statement read.
"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators."