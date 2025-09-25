Are in-house or catered meals safer in preschools? Hygiene lapses are the real risk, experts say

SINGAPORE: A spate of gastroenteritis cases over the past month has reignited concerns over food safety practices in preschools.

All three affected centres – E-Bridge Pre-School at Circuit Road, Mulberry Learning at Punggol and PCF Sparkletots at Mountbatten – prepared meals in-house, leading to questions over whether in-house kitchens or centralised catering provide safer food.

But food safety experts told CNA that the real issue lies not in where meals are prepared, but in how strictly hygiene protocols are followed.

“Food safety depends less on the kitchen model and more on the level of control applied at each step of food preparation, and how consistently those controls are enforced,” said Mr Richard Ravel, principal consultant of food safety consultancy Food Forward.

In an in-house model, a single kitchen serves one preschool – meaning issues are contained if something goes wrong. However, Mr Ravel noted that with many schools running their own kitchens, the risks are multiplied due to variations in practices and oversight.

Outsourced catering means one kitchen may serve multiple centres, potentially affecting more children if lapses occur. But Mr Ravel said such operations may benefit from tighter controls and a more structured process.

“This also means the caterer carries greater responsibility for keeping the food safe.”

Preschools providing food to children or infants must follow the Health Promotion Board’s Healthy Meals in Preschools Programme, which ensures meals are nutritious, balanced and varied, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

Centres must offer at least two different weekly menus on rotation and serve food according to the menu of the day.

CROSS-CONTAMINATION

Experts pointed to multiple potentially “weak points” in food preparation – from storage conditions to handling practices – but agreed the main vulnerability remains human error.

“Cross-contamination is one of the biggest risks in smaller kitchens, especially if raw and cooked food are handled close together,” said Dr Tan Sze Sze, adjunct lecturer at SMU Academy.

“The weak points are well-known: raw ingredients, storage conditions, cross-contamination and staff training. But the real vulnerability is human,” she said.

“Even with proper infrastructure, lapses occur when food handlers take a lax attitude. Food safety is as much about people as it is about systems.”

Mr Ravel agreed, warning that the smaller kitchen sizes common in Singapore can make it harder to prevent cross-contamination.

“In Singapore, where space is scarce and expensive, there is often the temptation to overcrowd storage or work areas; further increasing the risk,” he said.

“Imagine a lettuce leaf being cut on the same board where raw fish was prepared earlier and you will visualise why controlling such a risk is important.”

Preschool children are particularly vulnerable to foodborne illnesses due to their underdeveloped immune systems. Shared meals and close interactions increase the risk of infections such as norovirus and salmonella spreading rapidly.