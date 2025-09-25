Are in-house or catered meals safer in preschools? Hygiene lapses are the real risk, experts say
ECDA carries out surprise inspections to ensure preschools meet food hygiene standards, a spokesperson says.
SINGAPORE: A spate of gastroenteritis cases over the past month has reignited concerns over food safety practices in preschools.
All three affected centres – E-Bridge Pre-School at Circuit Road, Mulberry Learning at Punggol and PCF Sparkletots at Mountbatten – prepared meals in-house, leading to questions over whether in-house kitchens or centralised catering provide safer food.
But food safety experts told CNA that the real issue lies not in where meals are prepared, but in how strictly hygiene protocols are followed.
“Food safety depends less on the kitchen model and more on the level of control applied at each step of food preparation, and how consistently those controls are enforced,” said Mr Richard Ravel, principal consultant of food safety consultancy Food Forward.
In an in-house model, a single kitchen serves one preschool – meaning issues are contained if something goes wrong. However, Mr Ravel noted that with many schools running their own kitchens, the risks are multiplied due to variations in practices and oversight.
Outsourced catering means one kitchen may serve multiple centres, potentially affecting more children if lapses occur. But Mr Ravel said such operations may benefit from tighter controls and a more structured process.
“This also means the caterer carries greater responsibility for keeping the food safe.”
Preschools providing food to children or infants must follow the Health Promotion Board’s Healthy Meals in Preschools Programme, which ensures meals are nutritious, balanced and varied, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).
Centres must offer at least two different weekly menus on rotation and serve food according to the menu of the day.
CROSS-CONTAMINATION
Experts pointed to multiple potentially “weak points” in food preparation – from storage conditions to handling practices – but agreed the main vulnerability remains human error.
“Cross-contamination is one of the biggest risks in smaller kitchens, especially if raw and cooked food are handled close together,” said Dr Tan Sze Sze, adjunct lecturer at SMU Academy.
“The weak points are well-known: raw ingredients, storage conditions, cross-contamination and staff training. But the real vulnerability is human,” she said.
“Even with proper infrastructure, lapses occur when food handlers take a lax attitude. Food safety is as much about people as it is about systems.”
Mr Ravel agreed, warning that the smaller kitchen sizes common in Singapore can make it harder to prevent cross-contamination.
“In Singapore, where space is scarce and expensive, there is often the temptation to overcrowd storage or work areas; further increasing the risk,” he said.
“Imagine a lettuce leaf being cut on the same board where raw fish was prepared earlier and you will visualise why controlling such a risk is important.”
Preschool children are particularly vulnerable to foodborne illnesses due to their underdeveloped immune systems. Shared meals and close interactions increase the risk of infections such as norovirus and salmonella spreading rapidly.
TRAINING AND MONITORING
Experts emphasised that maintaining food safety requires more than just basic hygiene, but also continuous training and monitoring.
“It is important to reinforce staff training to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining food safety and hygiene standards, developing good safe and hygienic practices of food handling and proper storage,” said Professor William Chen, director of the Future Ready Food Safety Hub at Nanyang Technological University.
According to ECDA, all individuals who handle or assist in food preparation must hold a valid Basic Food Hygiene Course or Food Safety Course Level 1 certificate before starting work. They must also undergo refresher training in the fifth year following initial certification, and subsequently every 10 years.
“Food handlers must ensure good personal hygiene, including regular and thorough hand-washing with soap and water, before preparing food or touching ready-to-eat food, and after handling raw food, visiting the toilet or handling waste or soiled diapers,” ECDA said.
While these requirements are adequate as a baseline, Mr Ravel suggested preschools could go further by appointing a trained food hygiene officer or offering additional training via internal or external programmes.
“Alternatively, or even better additionally, I would recommend to train all staff via internal capabilities, or external providers,” he said.
As part of its licensing regime, ECDA also conducts unannounced checks on preschools.
“During these visits, our licensing officers will, among others, check preschools’ facilities and equipment to ensure compliance with standards for food hygiene, storage and preparation,” said a spokesperson.
“ECDA also issues advisories on food hygiene practices and infection control measures to preschools regularly to reinforce the importance of food safety.”
Given the multiple points of vulnerability, experts said food safety must be embraced by the entire preschool community.
“Food safety isn’t limited to the kitchen. It should be a whole-school culture,” said Dr Tan.
“Senior management must make it part of their vision and mission. Teachers can reinforce daily habits like handwashing and remind children to avoid unsafe food. Food handlers need continuous training and clear hygiene resources, such as manuals and checklists.”
Even students, Dr Tan said, should be taught simple food safety principles as part of the syllabus.
PARENTS NOT TOO WORRIED
CNA spoke to parents outside E-Bridge Pre-School at Circuit Road on Sep 15, after it emerged that 17 students and two staff members had come down with gastroenteritis symptoms.
A parent who wanted to be known only as Ms Lim said her two-year-old son was among those who fell ill.
“He was vomiting and had a fever. The doctor diagnosed him with stomach flu, but we later learnt from the news that it was gastroenteritis and other children were also falling ill,” she said.
“I wasn’t too worried because kids do fall sick quite often, and certain things are beyond the school’s control,” she said, adding that she was more concerned that parents may still send their unwell children to school.
“That’s always our fear. Children are constantly playing together and sitting in close proximity. If your child is sick, don’t send them in.”
Another parent who wanted to be known as Mr Heng said the school maintains good hygiene and has “done what it could”.
On some days, his two children eat so well in school that they have little appetite for dinner at home, he quipped.