East-West Line MRT services fully resume after six-day disruption

SINGAPORE: Train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations resumed on Tuesday morning (Oct 1) after a six-day disruption.

When CNA visited Buona Vista and Boon Lay MRT stations on Tuesday morning, operations were running smoothly and SMRT staff could be seen guiding commuters and answering questions.

Passengers queued in an orderly manner to board the eastbound train at Jurong East MRT station.

Some commuters approached SMRT staff at the platform to check if train services had resumed, and the staff members were quick to reassure them that everything was back to normal.

“All train services have resumed, we would like to thank you for your patience,” said SMRT in an overhead announcement, wishing commuters a safe journey.