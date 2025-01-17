ECDA-approved nannies offering infant care services to undergo checks, training before deployment
These stringent requirements are set out under a three-year childminding pilot launched by the Early Childhood Development Agency.
SINGAPORE: Childminders offering infant care services have to go through at least two rounds of background checks and receive training on first aid and food safety before they are allowed to look after them.
These stringent requirements to ensure the well-being of the infants have been set out under a three-year childminding pilot launched by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).
The pilot, rolled out last December for Singaporean infants aged between two months and 18 months old, is part of the government’s efforts to offer parents greater assurance during their child’s first stage of life, according to the agency.
This comes as some parents may have concerns about leaving their child with a stranger.
OFFERING FLEXIBILITY
Three operators – Edunanny by BUTLER, Kidibliss, and NannyPro Care – were appointed by ECDA to provide the pilot's services.
Working parents who are participating in the childminding pilot told CNA that while they crave the flexibility, it involves putting their trust in a nanny.
“I think I'm more open to trying new things as a parent, because with our current work situation, we needed some help and flexibility,” said parent Nicholas Lee, who engaged a childminder from Edunanny by BUTLER.
“As long as it runs well, and I don’t have any issues with the company or the care that’s provided to my child, I will definitely stick around.”
Depending on their work commitments and caregiving needs, parents can choose the days and time they require a nanny. They will also receive daily reports on how their child is doing.
There is a need to provide parents with the assurance, so that they can focus at work and know their infant is being well taken care of, said Mr Poon Da Qian, founder and CEO at Edunanny by BUTLER.
He said the company has seen strong demand from Singaporean parents for the childminding service, with more than 120 parents expressing interest.
“What parents can expect is a very tailored form of infant care that the childminders … can communicate with parents through WhatsApp, providing timely updates of their infant and their child's well-being to parents that are at work.”
STRINGENT STANDARDS
With that in mind, safety standards have been put in place under the programme.
Nannies have to go through at least two rounds of stringent background checks - first by their own operators, and then by ECDA.
They then have to undergo in-house basic infant care training, and at least two external courses on infant first aid and food safety.
The nannies can be deployed only after completing these requirements.
Ms Becky Eng, founder of NannyPro Care, said “getting the clearance, getting them trained, before we can place them with parents takes about minimum six weeks to two months”.
She stressed that childminders have to be sure of what they are getting themselves into, adding: “We do not want to hasten the process or to take shortcuts, but to ensure that they know what they have signed up for.”