ECDA-approved nannies offering infant care services to undergo checks, training before deployment

Three operators – Edunanny by BUTLER, Kidibliss, and NannyPro Care – were appointed by ECDA to provide the pilot's services.

Working parents who are participating in the childminding pilot told CNA that while they crave the flexibility, it involves putting their trust in a nanny.

“I think I'm more open to trying new things as a parent, because with our current work situation, we needed some help and flexibility,” said parent Nicholas Lee, who engaged a childminder from Edunanny by BUTLER.

“As long as it runs well, and I don’t have any issues with the company or the care that’s provided to my child, I will definitely stick around.”

Depending on their work commitments and caregiving needs, parents can choose the days and time they require a nanny. They will also receive daily reports on how their child is doing.

There is a need to provide parents with the assurance, so that they can focus at work and know their infant is being well taken care of, said Mr Poon Da Qian, founder and CEO at Edunanny by BUTLER.

He said the company has seen strong demand from Singaporean parents for the childminding service, with more than 120 parents expressing interest.

“What parents can expect is a very tailored form of infant care that the childminders … can communicate with parents through WhatsApp, providing timely updates of their infant and their child's well-being to parents that are at work.”