Singapore

Cars stacked on top of each other after mass pile-up along ECP
Cars in a pile-up on the East Coast Parkway expressway on Oct 3, 2024. (Images: Facebook/ROADS.sg)

03 Oct 2024 07:57PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2024 08:08PM)
SINGAPORE: An accident involving around nine vehicles occurred on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Thursday (Oct 3) afternoon, resulting in a pile-up that affected two lanes.

In response to CNA's query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 5.20pm to a road traffic accident along ECP towards Changi Airport after the Fort Road exit.

SCDF added that four people were taken to Raffles Hospital.

According to a traffic update by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at 6.33pm, the accident happened before the ECP's Tanjong Katong Road exit, causing congestion until the Fort Road exit.

Motorists are advised to avoid lanes one and two of the expressway, it added.

A video and pictures of the accident circulating on social media showed nine vehicles, comprising taxis and cars, involved in the pile-up, with two vehicles stacked on top of others.

Source: CNA/ec(sn)

