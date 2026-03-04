Edmund Chen returns to court for permission to travel to China, Japan

SINGAPORE: Former local actor Edmund Chen returned to court on Wednesday (Mar 4) to obtain permission to travel to China and Japan.

Chen, 64, is on bail pending his appeal against a five-day jail term for careless driving on an expressway that resulted in fractures to a motorcyclist.

The prosecution did not object to the application to travel, but noted that Chen's flight risk, while low, was "not zero".

District Judge Shawn Ho, who is the same judge who imposed the jail term instead of a fine called for by both prosecution and defence, granted Chen's application to travel.

He is set to travel to China from Mar 17 to Mar 26 for a business trip and again to Japan from Apr 15 to May 3 for a personal trip.

Judge Ho granted the application with several conditions. First, Chen has to furnish an additional bail sum of S$10,000, on top of the S$15,000 bail currently furnished by an elderly woman with him in court.

Chen must also provide his complete travel itinerary to the investigating officer before departure, provide full details of his lodging and contact numbers and remain contactable by the investigating officer.

His bailor must not travel together with Chen, and Chen must update the investigating officer immediately when he returns and surrender his passport.